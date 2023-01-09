Young

Murray State forward Katelyn Young prepares to shoot a free throw Friday night as Northern Iowa's Kayba Laube (24) prepares for a block-out.

 Photo courtesy of Northern Iowa Athletics

DES MOINES, Iowa —Murray State’s second leg of its first swing through the Iowa part of the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball schedule Sunday went much better than Friday night’s debut.

Where the Racers were blown out by Valley leader Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, they were much more competitive against perhaps an even better Drake team in Des Moines. In the end, it was a big closing rush by the host Bulldogs that finally gave them the upper hand in an 80-67 win that advanced Drake to  8-4 on the season overall and 3-1 in Valley play, while the Racers dropped to 9-4 overall and 2-2 in its first Valley season.