DES MOINES, Iowa —Murray State’s second leg of its first swing through the Iowa part of the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball schedule Sunday went much better than Friday night’s debut.
Where the Racers were blown out by Valley leader Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, they were much more competitive against perhaps an even better Drake team in Des Moines. In the end, it was a big closing rush by the host Bulldogs that finally gave them the upper hand in an 80-67 win that advanced Drake to 8-4 on the season overall and 3-1 in Valley play, while the Racers dropped to 9-4 overall and 2-2 in its first Valley season.
However, none of those things were the big story on Sunday. Murray State forward Katelyn Young was ... by a long way.
All the junior from Oakwood, Illinois did was score 43 points, third in school history, 11th all-time for a single game in Valley play and with those coming on 19 made field goals, she established the top mark for any player in the NCAA Division 1 landscape so far this season.
“Let’s stop and praise Katelyn. My goodness! What a performance!” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner of Young’s day. “She just really played an outstanding game in all facets; she made outside shots, made great moves on the inside, showed her overall game and just showed how good she is, so I don’t want that to go unnoticed.
“That’s one of the best performances I’ve ever seen and definitely one of the best I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching college ... just an amazing display.”
However, Young’s big day — where she was an incredible 19-of-25 from the field (76%), including a 2-of-5 day from 3-point range, outdoing her previous career-high day by 11 points — came in a loss. In fact, this is the second time this season Young has set a new career-high mark in a defeat. In December, the Racers blew a 20-point, first-quarter lead to former Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay in Murray on a night Young scored 32 points.
“One person can’t do it,” Turner said, as she discussed the rest of the team’s production. No other player scored in double figures with forward Hannah McKay getting closest with eight points, although she did also grab 11 rebounds.
“I don’t know. We’d be one-for-ten, two-for-ten, two-for-nine (from the field) and it’s what I’ve been saying all along... we need four people in double figures. We can’t even get two,” she said. “So, it’s a matter of understanding that we’re really going to be really hard pressed to win in this conference if we can’t find other people that can step up and score the basketball.”
Drake had no such problems, putting four players in double figures in the scoring column with 6-3 forward Maggie Bair and guard Sarah Beth Gueldner both ending with 18 points. Yet, despite their stronger balance, the Bulldogs did not gain control of this game until the late stages of the third quarter.
After Young supplied 28 of her team’s 31 points in the first half (with the Racers heading to halftime down only one point), the Racers began getting other players to score and continued to stay close because of it. In fact, McKay’s three-point play off a putback put the Racers up 50-49 in the final two minutes but the Bulldogs got a score from guard Taylor McAulay (12 points) off a turnover to regain the lead, then a Bair score that was followed by a 3-pointer from 5-11 guard Grace Berg (12 points) to put Drake up 56-50, heading to the final 10 minutes, where the Bulldogs quickly pushed the lead to double digits.
Drake also took better advantage of mistakes as it owned a 26-14 edge in points off turnovers, even though the Racers only committed three more than the Bulldogs.
