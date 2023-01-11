Young at Drake

Murray State's Katelyn Young patrols the paint Sunday against Drake in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Photo courtesy of Drake Athletics

MURRAY— When Murray State forward Katelyn Young took a pass from teammate Macey Turley and hit a short bank shot off a Drake turnover Sunday to give the Racers a 2-0 lead, she said she had no idea of what was to come.

Almost 40 minutes of women’s basketball later, Young was walking off the floor at the Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa having almost rewritten the Murray State record book, as well as that of the Missouri Valley Conference. She had scored 43 points, which had come on 19 made shots from the field, making her one of only five Valley players to have accomplished that feat. She also came within three points of Ashley N. Hayes’ all-time mark of 46 on the Murray State scoring list. Young is now third all-time at Murray State.