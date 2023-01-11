MURRAY— When Murray State forward Katelyn Young took a pass from teammate Macey Turley and hit a short bank shot off a Drake turnover Sunday to give the Racers a 2-0 lead, she said she had no idea of what was to come.
Almost 40 minutes of women’s basketball later, Young was walking off the floor at the Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa having almost rewritten the Murray State record book, as well as that of the Missouri Valley Conference. She had scored 43 points, which had come on 19 made shots from the field, making her one of only five Valley players to have accomplished that feat. She also came within three points of Ashley N. Hayes’ all-time mark of 46 on the Murray State scoring list. Young is now third all-time at Murray State.
“I think I was in the upper 30s in high school once,” Young said Tuesday, a day ahead of tonight’s matchup with former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Belmont at the CFSB Center. Tipoff is set for 6.
“I think all I was trying to do was whatever I could for the team. Sometimes, you have those days, I guess. It’s nice to get one from in close (early) and you have to make sure you make it. It’s also always great to get a (3-pointer, which was her third basket) to go in. Yeah, after a few of those first shots went in, the goal just kept getting bigger.”
Young said that she actually allowed herself to gaze at electronic scoreboard that tracked the amount of points for players on the floor. Late in the first half, she saw her number — 28 — which left her only four shy of her previous career-high at Murray State.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I didn’t think I had that many,” she said.
However, there was one thing that mattered most and this probably best describes why Young has earned her reputation as among the best in The Valley. Monday, she was named Valley Player of the Week for the third time already this season. This comes after she earned the same honor a record eight times last season in the All-OVC, where she also was named Player of the Year.
However, 43 points and league honors did not matter, and still have not yet come to the top for her. Her efforts Sunday came in an 80-67 loss, which she said left her, well, pretty glum.
“It definitely would’ve been so much better to have won the game on top of that because you definitely would’ve been able to have celebrated it then,” she said, searching for an answer to the question, “Is there anything you could have done differently?” “Yeah. Maybe if I’d gotten a few more stops on defense.”
That is why she said she has practiced with her same intensity as tonight’s game with Belmont approaches. Murray State has only beaten Belmont once in Head Coach Rechelle Turner’s tenure at Murray State and that came in January 2021 at the Curb Event Center in Nashville.Young was part of that win, scoring 13 points and 16 rebounds as a freshman.
She said a win tonight would help ease this past weekend’s pain of not only losing Sunday, but also Friday night’s 81-54 loss at Northern Iowa.
“It’d be awesome.They’re a good team and it would good for us to beat a really good team,” Young said. “It didn’t get us down (to now be 2-2 in Valley play). I’d say we’re hungry for a win right now.”
