MURRAY — Murray State’s Katelyn Young made history Tuesday when she was named as the OVC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week for the third time in the first three weeks of the season. Young is now just the second player in OVC history to accomplish the feat and first since 2003 when Alex Munday of Samford became the first.
Young put up big numbers for the Racers in their lone outing last week, a home win over Mississippi Valley. The freshman was an impressive 7-for-12 from the floor and a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line to finish the game with 20 points. She also added five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks to her stat line in MSU’s second win of the season.
On Saturday, Young and teammates will return home to open OVC play at the CFSB Center against Austin Peay in a Battle of the Border matchup at 2 p.m.n
