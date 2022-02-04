By the time this paper hits your mailbox or driveway, we will be either in the grips of a winter storm or issuing sighs of relief for a missed prognostication. I’m betting on the ice because ol’ Punxsutawney Phil got a glimpse of his shadow Wednesday morning and that puts us in line for six more weeks of winter. Say what you will, but NOAA (the weather authority) claims that the famous whistle-pig boasts a 50% rate of accuracy when it comes to forecasting the weather – and he does it without the tiresome “sky is falling” routine.
The Land Between the Lakes is now accepting applications for the spring turkey quota hunt, assuming they have the bugs worked out of the application system. Turkey hunters may apply through the website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us. I checked the site Tuesday morning and was advised that adjustments were being made to the system and that I should check back later. No surprise since I received the same message when trying to apply last year.
Speaking of last year, once the quota hunt application site was up and running, I submitted my entry in a timely fashion only to find out later that the application period would be extended for an extra week since the entire month of February evidently did not give folks adequate time to apply. Sometime in March I received notice that I had not been drawn for the quota hunt, obviously knocked out of the running by the stampede of procrastinators who found themselves obliged to apply after being granted a period of grace for missing the deadline. But wait – after about a week I received another urgent message from the LBL saying that somehow their quota hunt sweepstakes contractor had made a terrible and regrettable error and that I should recheck the results.
Upon rechecking the results, I found that I had indeed been drawn after all, but for the Tennessee side instead of the Kentucky side, although I only applied for the Kentucky side. It was not long until I received another urgent message from the LBL saying that somehow their quota hunt sweepstakes contractor had made another terrible and regrettable error and that I should recheck my previous recheck of the results, after which I was issued the current quota hunt permit for the correct state.
But the fun did not end there, and in the spirit of full disclosure, I must take responsibility for some of the events that took place later. On the day before the quota hunt, the Redhead and I made an early morning listening tour of our favorite hunting areas at which time I could have stopped by the Information Station to purchase an LBL Permit – but I didn’t. Instead, I planned to add the permit to the mix when I purchased my 2021 statewide license later that day. Unbeknownst to me, the United States Forest Service had upped the price of admission from twenty dollars to twenty-five dollars which did not set well with the KDFWR. No stranger to the license fee increase game themselves, the KDFWR promptly removed the LBL Permit from their online license menu.
That night, I set about to purchase the necessary LBL Use Permit online – which failed. So, for want of a permit, I missed the first morning of my two-day quota hunt. The next day I drove over to the LBL Information Station where the folks were very helpful. That afternoon I finally arrived at my favorite hunting area only to find that I had left my hunting vest with all the turkey calls and shotgun shells hanging on the back of the dining room chair.
If you harbor a burning desire to submit yourself to the LBL Quota Turkey Hunt process, here is the pertinent information: First and foremost, you will need $10.00 to apply online at www.landbetweenthelakes.us. The dates for the youth only hunts are April 2-3 in Kentucky and April 9-10 in Tennessee. The regular quota hunt days are April 9-10 and 14-15 in Kentucky and April 12-13 and 16-17 in Tennessee. Only one bird may be taken and that bird will count against the statewide limit for both Kentucky and Tennessee. If drawn, you will need the LBL Use Permit which is not available through the KDFWR online permit system again this year. Buy the $25.00 permit at the LBL Information Center or through the LBL website.
Hunting the LBL can be a challenge on all levels. First mornings on quota hunt days can be a little crowded, especially around the crop fields. Also, some roads will be closed on quota hunt days for walk-in traffic only, so it’s a good idea to check the maps ahead of time for closures. Unfortunately, not everyone has the proper respect for LBL restrictions. Every time I hunt in the LBL, I find where people have driven “off-road” on old, unnumbered roads or mudded through the crop fields to get to areas the rest of us have to walk a considerable distance to access. Even worse, there are wild pigs in the LBL.
Wild pigs are not native to the LBL. In fact, pigs are not native to North America. Unfortunately, pigs are horribly destructive to habitat, will eat anything and everything, and are generally smarter than anything else in the woods. The preferred method of migration for wild hogs is to hitch a ride in the bed of a pickup truck as they are most often introduced to a new environment by misguided if not terminally stupid people who think them to be a welcome addition. To be very clear, wild pigs are among the most destructive forces that can be unleashed on habitat and wildlife populations.
For a couple of years now the LBL has used snipers and helicopters against the pigs. The idea is not to control wild pigs, but to eradicate them completely. There has been some clamoring in favor of issuing permits to hunt pigs in the LBL, but this is not a good idea as the pigs can replace themselves faster than casual hunting can remove them. Shooters in helicopters have been effective, especially when there is snow cover. Trapping is the only other option. The best option, however, is to never-ever introduce the critters in the first place.
