MURRAY – The Murray Youth Swim Team (MYST) recently competed in the 2021 Kentucky Swimming Short Course State Championship. The Murray Youth Swim Team is a year-round competitive swim team that trains and competes at all levels of the sport. The squad is comprised of swimmers from Murray and Calloway County.
The MYST had a successful state meet and even brought back a couple of individual state championships. Kellie Tobergate won the boy’s 50-meter freestyle and the 50-meter backstroke at the state championships to lead the local swimmers.
The 12 members of the team participated in the state championship against fantastic competition from around the Commonwealth. The Murray Youth Swim Team had a strong showing against the best Kentucky had to offer by finishing in the top eight in 17 different events. Tobergate led the way with his two first-place finishes along with being the runner-up in the 100-meter backstroke.
Other top eight finishers for the Murray Youth Swim Team included:
•Coral Brogan – 1000 meter freestyle (7th), 1650 meter freestyle (5th)
•Amelie Johnson – 500-meter freestyle (6th), 100 meter fly (3rd), 100-meter backstroke (4th), 200-meter freestyle (8th), 50-meter butterfly (8th)
•Kellie Tobergte – 200 meter individual medley (6th), 50-meter freestyle (1st), 100-meter backstroke (2nd), 200 freestyle (4th), 100-meter freestyle (3rd), 50-meter butterfly (3rd), 50-meter backstroke (1st)
•Gabe Turley – 200-meter butterfly (8th)
•Boys 13-14 400 medley relay – John Outland, Caleb Stringer, Gabe Turley, and Cooper Eye (8th)
•Boys 13-14 400 freestyle relay – Caleb Stringer, John Outland, Cooper Eye, and Gabe Turley (7th)
•Boys 13-14 200 medley relay – John Outland, Gabe Turley, Cooper Eye, Caleb Stringer (4th)
The MYST also had several other events in which swimmers finished among the top 16 at the state championship. Those swimmers and their events included:
•Amelie Johnson – 200-meter individual medley (9th), 100-meter freestyle (11th), 50-meter backstroke (14th)
•Meg Robinson – 1000 meter freestyle (15th)
•Gabe Turley – 100-meter butterfly (12th), 200-meter breaststroke (14th), 100-meter backstroke (15th)
•Girls 15 & Over 200 meter medley relay – Katelynn Stanczyk, Meg Robinson, Coral Brogan, and Jenna Turley (9th)
Coach Sara Smith was pleased with how her young team performed.
“Our swimmers had a long and tough season,” Smith said. “Their hard work and dedication shined at the state championships with several top eight finishes.”
