MURRAY — Murray Youth Swim team concluded the long course season at the Kentucky State Swim Championships in July. Swimmers age 12 and under competed at the Ralph Wright Natatorium at the University of Louisville and swimmers age 13 and older competed at the Elizabethtown Swim Club in Elizabethtown. Under the coaching of Sara Smith, the team proved that Murray can compete with the best in the state and excel.
State finishes are as follows:
Coral Brogan (13-14 year old girls)
5th 1500 freestyle, 7th 800 freestyle, 7th 100 backstroke, 10th 200 butterfly, 14th 100 butterfly, 16th 400 freestyle, 19th 200 backstroke
Cooper Eye (11-12 year old boys) 13th 50 backstroke, 17th 100 backstroke, 19th 200 freestyle, 20th 50 freestyle, 29th 100 freestyle
Gwynnie Gesler (15 year old and older girls) 19th 800 freestyle, 36th 100 freestyle
Amelia Johnson (10 years and under girls) 6th 200 freestyle, 7th 50 freestyle, 8th 100 freestyle, 10th 100 backstroke, 11th 50 backstroke, 16th 50 butterfly
Benson Jones (15 year old and older boys) 10th 100 backstroke, 12th 100 butterfly, 22nd 50 freestyle
Mason McCallum (11-12 year old boys) 22nd 100 breaststroke, 22nd 50 freestyle
Ethan Peng (11-12 year old boys) 16th 100 breaststroke, 18th 50 breaststroke, 32nd 50 backstroke
Meg Robinson (13-14 year old girls) 29th 200 freestyle, 32nd 500 freestyle, 37th 400 freestyle
Gabe Turley (11-12 year old boys) 6th 50 backstroke, 6th 100 butterfly, 8th 50 freestyle, 8th 50 butterfly, 9th 100 backstroke, 14th 200 IM
Jenna Turley (13-14 year old girls) 16th 50 freestyle, 31st 100 butterfly, 42nd 100 backstroke
Cooper Eye, Mason McCallum, Ethan Peng, Gabe Turley 11-12 year old boys 6th 4x50 Medley relay, 7th 4x50 freestyle relay
