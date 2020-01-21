MURRAY — The Murray Youth Swim Team (MYST) closed the 2019 half of their 2019-2020 short course season on a high-note in Nashville back in December.
Twenty-two members of the team swam in the highly-competitive Ensworth Aquatics Holiday Classic, which included swimmers from Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and Illinois. Members posted a number of strong finishes, including a number of top 10s, listed below, in fields that contained as many as 60 swimmers.
Notably, four team records were set at the meet, led by Gabe Turley, who set records for 11-12 yr-old boys in the 50 yd backstroke, 100 yd backstroke, and 50 yd breaststroke. Jenna Turley brought home the team’s lone 1st place finish in the girl’s 13-14 yr-old 50 yd freestyle, with a team record of 25.16s. MYST will participate in three meets in January and February, leading to the KY State Championships in March.
Top 10 finishes at the meet were:
15 and over Girls
Coral Brogan (7th 500 yard freestyle, 2nd 1000 yard freestyle, 7th 200 yard backstroke)
Gwynnie Gesler (3rd 1650 yard freestyle)
13-14 year-old Girls
Jenna Turley (1st 50 yard freestyle, 7th 100 yard freestyle, 10th 100 yard backstroke, 10th 200 yard backstroke, 10th 100 yard butterfly)
11-12 year-old Girls
Amelie Johnson (9th 100 yard butterfly)
11-12 year-old Boys
Cooper Eye (9th 50 yard freestyle, 9th 50 yard backstroke, 8th 100 yard backstroke, 10th 50 yard breaststroke, 7th 100 yard breaststroke)
Ethan Peng (8th 50 yard breaststroke, 5th 100 yard breaststroke, 9th 200 yard individual medley)
Gabe Turley (3rd 50 yard freestyle, 4th 50 yard backstroke, 4th 100 yard backstroke, 2nd 50 yard breaststroke, 2nd 50 yard butterfly, 2nd 100 yard butterfly)
