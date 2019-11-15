NEWBURGH, IN — The Murray Youth Swim Team (MYST) kicked off their 2019-2020 short course season at Newburgh, Indiana on October 5th and 6th at the “Fall Fling” meet hosted by the Mt. Vernon (IN) Wildcats and Newburgh Sea Creatures.
Coach Sara Smith led thirteen swimmers ranging in age from 6-15 to a strong season-opening performance with a team total of 55 top-10 finishes, while several swimmers achieved personal best times and qualified for the State Championship Meet to be held in March 2020.
Notably, swimmer Gabe Turley finished 1st in all eight of his individual events, set 11-12 year-old age group meet records in in the 100 butterfly, 100 breaststrokestroke, 50 backstroke, and 50 butterfly, and was awarded the “High Point” award as the top male swimmer in his age group. Three new team records were also set, two by Gabe Turley in the 11-12 boy’s 50 backstroke and 100 backstroke, and one by Jenna Turley in the 13-14 year-old girl’s 50 freestyle.
Three swimmers qualified for the state championships in this first meet of the season: Ethan Peng, Gabe Turley, and Jenna Turley. MYST will continue its short course season in November with meets in both Owensboro and Paducah.
Top 10 finishes at the meet were (all events in yards):
15 and over Boys
Isaac Bourne (9th 100 backstroke, 10th 200 backstroke, 8th 50 freestyle, 8th 200 freestyle, 7th 500 freestyle)
15 and over Girls
Coral Brogan (2nd 100 backstroke, 4th 200 backstroke, 5th 100 freestyle, 6th 200 freestyle, 4th 500 freestyle, 2nd 200 butterfly 4th 100 butterfly)
13-14 year-old Boys
Mason McCallum (5th 200 breaststroke)
13-14 year-old Girls
Meg Robinson (6th 200 breaststroke, 5th 500 freestyle, 8th 400 IM)
Jenna Turley (7th 100 backstroke, 8th 200 backstroke, 3rd 50 freestyle, 3rd 100 freestyle, 8th 100 butterfly)
11-12 year-old Boys
Ethan Peng (7th 50 freestyle, 6th 100 freestyle, 6th 200 freestyle, 2nd 50 breaststroke, 3rd 50 backstroke, 3rd 100 backstroke, 3rd 50 butterfly, 2nd 100 butterfly, 3rd 200 IM)
Gabe Turley (1st 50 freestyle, 1st 100 freestyle, 1st 50 breaststroke, 1st 50 backstroke, 1st 100 backstroke, 1st 50 butterfly, 1st 100 butterfly, 1st 200 IM)
11-12 year-old Girls
Amelie Johnson (8th 50 backstroke, 6th 100 backstroke, 9th 100 yd freestyle, 8th 200 yd freestyle)
Sasha Patel (10th 50 breaststroke, 9th 50 backstroke, 10th 100 yd backstroke, 7th 100 yd butterfly)
Maya Reed (7th 200 IM, 7th 50 freestyle)
9-10 year-old Girls
Ashton McCallum (10th 50 backstroke, 8th 100 backstroke)
8 and under Girls
Laurel Johnson (8th 25 breaststroke, 10th 50 breaststroke, 10th 50 freestyle, 8th 25 backstroke)
Myla McCallum (10th 25 backstroke)
