NEWBURGH, IN — The Murray Youth Swim Team (MYST) kicked off their 2019-2020 short course season at Newburgh, Indiana on October 5th and 6th at the “Fall Fling” meet hosted by the Mt. Vernon (IN) Wildcats and Newburgh Sea Creatures. 

Coach Sara Smith led thirteen swimmers ranging in age from 6-15 to a strong season-opening performance with a team total of 55 top-10 finishes, while several swimmers achieved personal best times and qualified for the State Championship Meet to be held in March 2020.  

Notably, swimmer Gabe Turley finished 1st in all eight of his individual events, set 11-12 year-old age group meet records in in the 100 butterfly, 100  breaststrokestroke, 50  backstroke, and 50  butterfly, and was awarded the “High Point” award as the top male swimmer in his age group. Three new team records were also set, two by Gabe Turley in the 11-12 boy’s 50  backstroke and 100  backstroke, and one by Jenna Turley in the 13-14 year-old girl’s 50 freestyle. 

Three swimmers qualified for the state championships in this first meet of the season: Ethan Peng, Gabe Turley, and Jenna Turley.  MYST will continue its short course season in November with meets in both Owensboro and Paducah. 

Top 10 finishes at the meet were (all events in yards):

15 and over Boys

 Isaac Bourne (9th 100 backstroke, 10th 200 backstroke, 8th 50 freestyle, 8th 200 freestyle, 7th 500 freestyle)

15 and over Girls

Coral Brogan (2nd 100 backstroke, 4th 200 backstroke, 5th 100 freestyle, 6th 200 freestyle, 4th 500 freestyle, 2nd 200 butterfly 4th 100 butterfly)

13-14 year-old Boys

Mason McCallum (5th 200 breaststroke)

13-14 year-old Girls

Meg Robinson (6th 200  breaststroke, 5th 500  freestyle, 8th 400  IM)

Jenna Turley (7th 100  backstroke, 8th 200  backstroke, 3rd 50  freestyle, 3rd 100  freestyle, 8th 100  butterfly)

11-12 year-old Boys

Ethan Peng (7th 50  freestyle, 6th 100  freestyle, 6th 200  freestyle, 2nd 50  breaststroke, 3rd 50  backstroke, 3rd 100  backstroke, 3rd 50  butterfly, 2nd 100  butterfly, 3rd 200  IM)

Gabe Turley (1st 50  freestyle, 1st 100  freestyle, 1st 50  breaststroke, 1st 50  backstroke, 1st 100  backstroke, 1st 50  butterfly, 1st 100  butterfly, 1st 200  IM)

11-12 year-old Girls

Amelie Johnson (8th 50  backstroke, 6th 100  backstroke, 9th 100 yd freestyle, 8th 200 yd freestyle)

Sasha Patel (10th 50  breaststroke, 9th 50  backstroke, 10th 100 yd backstroke, 7th 100 yd butterfly)

Maya Reed (7th 200  IM, 7th 50 freestyle)

9-10 year-old Girls

Ashton McCallum (10th 50  backstroke, 8th 100 backstroke) 

8 and under Girls

Laurel Johnson (8th 25 breaststroke, 10th 50 breaststroke, 10th 50 freestyle, 8th 25 backstroke)

Myla McCallum (10th 25 backstroke)

