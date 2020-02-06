MURRAY — Murray State head football coach Dean Hood introduced his first signing class on Wednesday that included 14 players. There were three defensive backs, three tight ends, two running backs, two quarterbacks, two offensive linemen, and two linebackers. It was a good haul for the Racers considering the limited time they had to recruit.
On Jan. 1, Hood and assistant coach Evan McKissack were coaching in the Belk Bowl for the University of Kentucky, by Jan. 3 the staff was together and on the search for recruits. They had to hit it hard and it put them at a bit of a disadvantage compared to some other schools that had been on the recruiting trail for months.
“It was fast and furious,” Hood said. “I thought the guys did a great job of finding the players and putting together this class…We felt like we need two quarterbacks in this class, some big running backs, and tight ends and offensive linemen, and we checked all of those boxes. Then defensively we felt like we needed an inside and outside linebacker and felt like we needed DB’s and again I felt like we checked all of those boxes.”
As for the tight ends, there was a specific emphasis on finding those guys as the team transitions to a new offensive scheme.
“We’re going to be 11 personnel and 12 personnel,” Hood said. “We’re going to be what we have to be to win and we’re going to use the parts that we have here right now, but where we would like to go is 11 and 12 personnel…We want to be a physical football team and tight ends help you do that.”
The entire class is as follows, via Murray State Athletics:
Jayden Stinson · QB · 6-2 · 200
Mayfield, Ky. (Mayfield HS)
The 2019 All-Purchase Player of the Year, Stinson helped lead Mayfield to its 24th state finals appearance and third in a row. He averaged 262.0 passing yards per game last season for the Cardinals which was the sixth highest total in the state. He ended his career with 9,550 yards, 114 touchdowns and an impressive 65-percent completion percentage. Stinson was also a 2019 AP Kentucky Mr. Football finalist and earned an invite to the prestigious VTO All-American Challenge.
DJ Williams · QB · 6-3 · 190 · Harvey, Ill. (Thornton, HS)
Williams is a true two-sport star for Thornton where he excels on the football field and on the basketball court. On the field in 2019, Williams proved he was an elite quarterback in a state and classification loaded with talent as he was named to the 2019 IHSFCA Class 7A All-State team. On the basketball court, he is currently thriving in his senior season, as his Wildcats are currently 22-1 on the year and ranked fourth in all of Illinois. This past summer, Williams basketball skills earned him an invite to the prestigious Nike 17U EYBL basketball camp.
Cortezz Jones · RB · 6-1 · 228 · Pinetops, N.C. (Southwest Edgecombe HS)
Jones was a terror for opposing defenses last season, racking up 1,302 yards for the Cougars, to go along with the 23 touchdowns. He averaged 8.2 yards per carry for Southwest Edgecombe last year and tallied six games of 100-plus rushing yards, while also catching 13 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Following the season, he was selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American bowl and earned 2A All-Classification second-team honors.
DaMonta Witherspoon · RB · 5-9 · 201 East St. Louis, Ill. (East St. Louis HS)
A key piece to East St. Louis 14-0 season, Witherspoon led the St. Louis area in scoring in 2019. He racked up 1,742 yards and 35 touchdowns on the year to go along with 12 two-point conversions. For his efforts, the three-star recruit was named as a first-team All-Southwest Conference selection following the season. In his final two seasons with the Flyers, Witherspoon amassed 56 touchdowns and over 3,000 yards.
Cole McDowell · TE · 6-5 · 223
Nashville, Tenn. (Lipscomb Academy)
A true iron man, McDowell played a key role in Lipscomb’s run to the 2019 Division II Class AA semi-finals as a tight end, in addition to playing on defense and on all special teams. Despite transferring back to Lipscomb from Texas and switching from quarterback to tight end for his senior season, McDowell was a consistent contributor for the Mustangs in all phases of the game.
Jalan Davis · TE · 6-3 · 242
Atlanta, Ga. (Maynard Jackson HS)
Davis had a solid senior season for Jackson where he had 43 tackles on the season including 15.0 for loss and 4.0 sacks. He finished his career with 130 tackles including 28.0 for loss and 11.0 sacks. As a tight end, Davis was a beast racking up a very impressive 17.6 yards per catch on the year for the Jaguars.
DJ Ruff · TE · 6-4 · 238 · Carriere, Miss. (Pearl River Central HS)
Ruff is a big and physical tight end also possess extreme play-making abilities, great hands and runs a 4.87 40-yard dash. During his time at Pearl River, Ruff was not only able to catch and score, but racked up pancake blocks and was a major threat to opposing defensive linemen.
Blake Moody · OL · 6-3 · 270 · Madisonville, Ky. (Madisonville North Hopkins HS)
Moody was a key player in Madisonville North Hopkins’s history making 2019 season in which they claimed their first region championship in 48 years and advanced to the state semifinals. He anchored an offensive line which averaged over 400 yards per game including 263.9 on the ground. Defensively, he notched 100 tackles for the Maroons with 23.0 for loss and 5.0 sacks
DJ Jones · OL · 6-6 · 280
Jackson, Ala. (Jackson HS)
Jones anchored an offensive line that helped Jackson score 29.0 points per game on its way to a playoff win. For his efforts in the 2019 season, Jones was named to the 2019 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Class 5A second team as an offensive lineman. Jones is also a two-sport star, currently serving as the center for Jackson’s basketball team.
Dylan Appleton · DB · 5-10 · 180 · East St. Louis, Ill. (East St. Louis HS)
Helped lead East St. Louis to an undefeated season and a Class 6A Illinois state title in 2019. A two-star rated recruit by 247Sports, Appleton played a key role in the Flyers’ stellar season for which he was named as second-team All-Southwest Conference selection. In the title game against Prairie Ridge, Appleton came up with a huge fourth-quarter interception that allowed East St. Louis to score on its ensuing drive and clinch the championship in the process.
Jamari Dailey · DB · 6-0 · 171 · Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley HS)
Dailey had an outstanding senior season for Pinson Valley in which he earned first-team All-Tribune honors and second-team All-South Metro honors. Racked up 39.5 total tackles for the Indians in 2019, of which 35 were solo stops. In addition, he ended the year with six interceptions, including two games with two interceptions. An athlete through and through Dailey also competes on the track and field team in the 100m, 200m, long jump and triple jump.
Markel Dailey · DB · 6-0 · 165 · Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley HS)
Dailey came up big for Pinson Valley in 2019, tallying 36.5 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and four interceptions. For his play, he was named to the All-Tribune second team and as an All-South Metro honorable mention. In the offseason, Dailey ran track for Pinson Valley where he competed in the 200m, 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles, triple jump and the long jump.
Lawaun Powell · LB · 5-11 · 192 · East St. Louis, Ill. (East St. Louis HS)
Powell was instrumental in East St. Louis’ undefeated, state championship 2019 campaign. The three-star recruit is currently the 14th top prospect in the state of Illinois according to Rivals. He caught 50 passes for 800 yards and four scores in 2019 and finished his career with the Flyers with 2,310 yards for 132 passes and 29 touchdowns. Defensively, he was also a force to be reckoned with as he tallied 58 tackles and 3.0 sacks. Powell is also a Racer legacy as his father, Lawaun, played at Murray State for head coach Denver Johnson in 1997.
Cade Shupperd · LB · 6-2 · 225 · Brownsburg, Ind. (Brownsburg HS)
Shupperd led Brownsburg in 2019 with 65 total tackles including 37 solo stops. In addition, he also racked up 2.0 sacks, 12.0 tackles for loss and forced three fumbles. For his outstanding play in his final year with the Bulldogs, Shupperd was named to the 2019 Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 6A All-State Senior team as a linebacker.
