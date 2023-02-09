(TNS) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he’s “thrilled” LeBron James broke his all-time NBA scoring record — and that his former teammate Magic Johnson was wrong to suggest otherwise.
James set the new high mark of 38,390 career points Tuesday night against Oklahoma City, surpassing a record Abdul-Jabbar held for more than 38 years.
“Whenever a sports record is broken — including mine — it’s a time for celebration,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote in a Substack essay published Wednesday. “It means someone has pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible to a whole new level. And when one person climbs higher than the last person, we all feel like we are capable of being more.”
James, 38, is in his fifth year with the Lakers, with whom Abdul-Jabbar spent 14 seasons. Abdul-Jabbar was seated courtside Tuesday at Los Angeles’ Cypto.com Arena when James broke the record.
Last year, Johnson speculated on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast that Abdul-Jabbar would have trouble watching James pass his career point total.
Abdul-Jabbar wrote in Wednesday’s piece that his longtime friend “got it wrong.”
“The only time I ever think of the record is when someone brings it up,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote.
