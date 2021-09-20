(TNS) BLOOMINGTON — After building a two-touchdown lead early and dominating much of the first half in front of a sold out crowd at Memorial Stadium, Indiana let a golden opportunity at a season-defining win slip away in a 38-24 loss to No. 8 Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Hoosiers led the Bearcats, 14-0, early but saw UC score 10 points before halftime to trim the lead. UC would take the lead in the third quarter before the Hoosiers regained the lead at 21-17. 

The Bearcats finally took the lead for good on an Alec Pierce scoring catch in the fourth quarter from quarterback Desmond Ridder.

 

 