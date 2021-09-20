(TNS) BLOOMINGTON — After building a two-touchdown lead early and dominating much of the first half in front of a sold out crowd at Memorial Stadium, Indiana let a golden opportunity at a season-defining win slip away in a 38-24 loss to No. 8 Cincinnati on Saturday.
The Hoosiers led the Bearcats, 14-0, early but saw UC score 10 points before halftime to trim the lead. UC would take the lead in the third quarter before the Hoosiers regained the lead at 21-17.
The Bearcats finally took the lead for good on an Alec Pierce scoring catch in the fourth quarter from quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.