(TNS) On Thursday night, three days after head coach Kyle Shanahan said it was “going to be some time” before Emmanuel Moseley could play again, the injured cornerback’s recovery timeline became even more relevant.
That was because Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown was a massive migraine for the 49ers on Thursday night in Tennessee’s 20-17 win.
And Falcons wideout Russell Gage gave them some fits four days earlier.
And Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase scorched their secondary before that.
Moseley, the 49ers’ best outside cornerback, has missed those games with a high ankle sprain he suffered Dec. 5. And Shanahan has said Moseley could miss the final two regular-season games, with the 49ers counting themselves as “fortunate” if he could play in the finale against the Rams on Jan. 9.
“Hopefully, if he can’t do it then,” Shanahan said, “we find a way to make sure we’re still playing after that game.”
Despite Thursday’s loss, the 49ers (8-7) still have an excellent chance to keep playing into the postseason. But the secondary’s performance without Moseley raises questions about how far the team could advance if his absence extends beyond the regular season.
Consider some of their potential wild-card round opponents. The Buccaneers? They have two Pro Bowl wideouts in Mike Evans and Antonio Brown. The Cowboys? The boast CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. The Rams? Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.
On Thursday, the 49ers were undone by a single wideout, Brown, who had a season-high 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown while becoming the first player since 1978 to have at least eight catches on third down. Brown accounted for 69% of Tennessee’s receiving yards, which was most by a player this season (minimum 200 team receiving yards), according to ESPN.
“He was out there working those boys,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said.
The one-man show inflicted pain on the 49ers, despite being in discomfort. Brown was activated from injured reserve Thursday afternoon following a three-game absence due to a chest injury and he indicated he needed a pain-killing shot to play.
“The shot probably wore off,” Brown said when asked about his comfort level, “but I felt fine.”
Brown took turns making big plays against the 49ers’ starting cornerbacks, Josh Norman and rookie Ambry Thomas.
He outmuscled Thomas for a 42-yard reception on 3rd-and-23 on the final play of the third quarter. Four plays later, he beat Norman for an 18-yard touchdown that gave Tennessee a 17-10 lead.
Thomas, making his third career start, did have two pass break-ups, including one in the end zone, when locked in man coverage against Brown earlier in the game.
“Ambry was competing his butt off,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. “He was going against one of the top receivers in the league, and there was some of those situations where he was winning and doing a heck of a job.”
Still, the dropoff from Moseley to Thomas has been precipitous. Moseley hasn’t surrendered a touchdown this season and quarterbacks have a 55.8% completion percentage and 72.6 rating when throwing against him.
Meanwhile, QBs have two touchdowns and have posted a 78.9% completion percentage and an astronomical 153.8 rating on the 19 passes they’ve thrown in Thomas’ direction.
Last Sunday, in the 49ers’ win over Atlanta, Gage scored a touchdown while covered by Thomas and had eight catches for 91 yards, his second-highest totals of the season in both categories. In the victory over Cincinnati, Higgins had 114 yards, matching his second-most of 2021, and Chase had his second two-touchdown game of the season.
Then, on Thursday, Brown outshone all of them while collecting the most receiving yards against the 49ers this season.
It made for a loss. And it made the unknown return of Moseley an even bigger late-season story line.
