(TNS) USA Today released its first football coaches poll of the year Tuesday and ranked Clemson second in the top 25 rankings.
Alabama ranked first with 63 votes, while Oklahoma is third behind Clemson and received two first-place votes.
It marks the sixth year in a row in which the Tigers, who didn’t receive any first-place votes, have been ranked in the top five of the preseason poll and the 11th straight year of being ranked in the preseason top 25. In 2019 and 2020, they were ranked No. 1 to start the year.
The Tigers made the College Football Playoffs for the fifth year in a row in 2020, posting a 10-2 overall record. They ended the year ranked third in the final USA Today poll on Jan. 12.
The Associated Press preseason top 25 poll will be released at noon Aug. 16. Clemson opens the 2021 season against fifth-ranked Georgia on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
———
USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
RankTeamPTS1st
1Alabama162163
2Clemson15080
3Oklahoma14812
4Ohio State14350
5Georgia13860
6Texas A&M12860
7Notre Dame11390
8Iowa State11310
9North Carolina9990
10Cincinnati9790
11Florida8700
12Oregon8420
13Louisiana State6640
14Southern California6550
15Wisconsin6540
16Miami5750
17Indiana5730
18Iowa5540
19Texas4270
20Penn State4220
21Washington4040
22Oklahoma State2160
23UL Lafayette1530
24Coastal Carolina1500
25Mississippi1490
Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.
