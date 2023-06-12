(TNS) ELMONT, N.Y. — History was made at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Jena Antonucci became the first woman trainer ever to win a Triple Crown race when Arcangelo found a spot on the inside and ran away to win the Belmont Stakes.
After the Keeneland September sale in 2021, Antonucci was handed a $35,000 colt, later named Arcangelo. The horse won the Peter Pan by a head. The Peter Pan is a prep race for the 1½-mile Belmont Stakes.
