ST. LOUIS — Tuesday afternoon, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan were named National League recipients of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for defensive excellence.  

The Cardinals have now had 99 Rawlings Gold Glove selections since the award originated in 1957—most among all MLB teams.  It is the 32nd time the Cardinals have had multiple Gold Glove winners in the same season.