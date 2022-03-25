(TNS) SAN FRANCISCO — Gonzaga’s dream of winning a national championship will have to wait at least another year.
The top-seeded Zags, in their seventh straight trip to the Sweet 16, were sent home by an Arkansas team whose speed and aggression added up to a 74-68 victory at the Chase Center on Thursday evening. The Zags (28-4) reached the national championship game in 2017 and again last year, only to be turned away. The Razorbacks (28-8) took the lead 3 minutes into the second half and never gave it back.
The loss is the second in a month in the Bay Area for the Zags, who fell, 67-57, at Saint Mary’s in the regular-season finale on Feb. 26.
