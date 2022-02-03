MEMPHIS – The NBA announced Wednesday that Memphis Grizzlies second-year wing Desmond Bane was selected to play in the 2022 NBA Rising Stars on Feb. 18, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland as part of NBA All-Star 2022.
Bane (6-6, 215) has started all 49 of his appearances this season while averaging 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.10 steals in 30.2 minutes.
Bane is the 19th Grizzlies player selected to participate in Rising Stars and will be selected in the Rising Stars draft by one of the four NBA legends, who were named to the league’s 75th Anniversary Team, forming the four seven-player teams. The game was last played during the 2019-20 season when Jaren Jackson Jr. and former Murray State star Ja Morant represented Team USA and Brandon Clarke represented Team World. Morant and Clarke both were named to Rising Stars in 2020-21 despite the game not being played.
