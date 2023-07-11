(TNS)— Usually the Major League Baseball draft feels sort of distant around here, doesn’t it?
The Cardinals hardly ever play poorly enough to have premier picks to ponder. The looming trade deadline tends to dominate the discussion during the pause of the All-Star break. Who the Cardinals should draft tends to get less buzz than who the Cardinals should swap for before a second-half push.
Things are a lot different this year, and I’ve found myself more interested in the draft as a result.
One, it will offer a pleasant distraction from discussing the dysfunction of the current team. Sign me up for that.
Two, tuning in will be good practice for the 2024 draft, which could potentially offer one big silver lining from this season’s historic struggles.
And three, Cardinals’ assistant general manager and director of scouting Randy Flores and the draft squad he spearheads have become an increasingly encouraging bright spot as the Cardinals have stalled in other areas.
I’m interested to see where Flores goes this year.
More college pitching after the Cardinals loaded up on it last season? LSU pitcher Ty Flood’s southern-fried sizzler of a fastball could be ready for the majors relatively soon.
How about an outfielder, like Arizona’s Chase Davis, who could add some left-handed power into the outfield prospect mix? Maybe the Cardinals swing big on a sleeper, or catch a seemingly higher-ranked prospect who falls; Wake Forest ace Rhett Lowder would be a steal, but he’s likely gone before the Cardinals get a chance, right?
The Cardinals’ action begins Sunday with the No. 21 pick, putting them smack dab within the territory where they traditionally land. Recent history, much of it proven by the Cardinals, shows significant substance can be pulled from the place where non-seamheads begin to lose interest.
The Cardinals selected Jordan Walker with the No. 21 pick in 2020. The rookie has become one of the few bright spots this season. His future could be special. The Cardinals grabbed Nolan Gorman with the No. 19 pick in 2018. He’s now second on the big club in homers. Hopefully, for the Cardinals’ sake, pitchers like Cooper Hjerpe (No. 22 in 2022) and Michael McGreevy (No. 18 in 2021) can help bolster a struggling major league pitching staff in the near future. If there’s one small knock on Flores’ work, it’s that he’s hit bigger and better on position players than pitchers, at least so far.
What the mock-draft maestros and prospect-ranking gurus won’t admit is that every year presents a pretty small and generally largely agreed upon group of high school and college players who have displayed signs of becoming major league difference makers if they stay healthy and keep progressing. Those are big ifs, though. And that makes the ifs from the much larger group of less-sure-thing prospects even bigger. Pulling diamonds from the rough is the truly magic stuff. It happens pretty often.
Albert Pujols was a 13th-round pick in 1999. Joey Votto went 44th in 2002. Mike Trout went 25th in 2009, selected after five other outfielders had left the board.
Teams that know what to look for, what to ignore, who to trust and how to measure potential both on and off the field stay a step ahead in making sense of the unknown. Flores’ approach continues to encourage.
Strong-armed shortstop Masyn Winn, picked 54th by the Cardinals in 2020, has climbed to Class-AAA at 21. He’s now the Cardinals’ highest-ranked prospect. Maybe, just maybe, we see him in St Louis during a second half that is going to need some kind of excitement to keep fans entertained?
Pitcher Tink Hence, now the Cardinals’ second-ranked prospect at age 20, has zipped to Class-AA after being selected 63rd the same year as Winn. He punched a ticket to the Futures Game, along with Victor Scott II, a speedy Class-AA outfielder the Cardinals picked 157th in 2022. Swiss Army Knife Brendan Donovan ranks fifth among Cardinals in Wins Above Replacement (1.6 WAR) this season. The Cardinals grabbed him from South Alabama in the 2018 draft’s seventh round (No. 213). Tommy Edman, some forget, was a sixth-rounder (No. 196).
The Cardinals have never picked inside of the top 18 since Flores replaced the disgraced Chris Correa in August 2015. That could all change when the 2024 draft rolls around. The Cardinals are in the mix for one of baseball’s worst records, and a trade-deadline selloff could make it even more likely.
