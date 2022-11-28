NASHVILLE — Tennessee was determined to gain a measure of revenge Sunday on Cincinnati after a painful loss in the AFC Playoffs last year.

However, once again, in money time, it was the visiting Bengals making the biggest plays to once again emerge from Nissan Stadium victorious. Joe Burrow’s fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Tee Higgins gave the defending AFC champions the lead and it was enough as the Bengals won 20-16 in a battle of two of the AFC’s best teams.