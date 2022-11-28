NASHVILLE — Tennessee was determined to gain a measure of revenge Sunday on Cincinnati after a painful loss in the AFC Playoffs last year.
However, once again, in money time, it was the visiting Bengals making the biggest plays to once again emerge from Nissan Stadium victorious. Joe Burrow’s fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Tee Higgins gave the defending AFC champions the lead and it was enough as the Bengals won 20-16 in a battle of two of the AFC’s best teams.
While Burrow and the Bengals’ offense delivered, it was the Cincy defense that had the biggest impact, limiting Titans’ running back Derrick Henry to only 38 yards on the ground.
Henry did get loose once and it was why the Titans had the lead in the second quarter when Henry took a screen pass and ran 72 yards to the Cincinnati 3-yard line but fumbled into the end zone. Teammate Traylon Burks, though, alertly pursued the play and made the recovery to put the Titans up 10-3.
However, Cincy (also now 7-4) stayed steady and Samaje Perine tied the game on a seven-yard run that sent the game to halftime tied at 10-10.
The teams traded field goals in the third quarter to set the stage for Burrow. Earlier, he had hit receiver Trenton Irwin on third-and-long to keep alive a drive that resulted in the third-quarter field goal. With 13:42 left in the game, he struck again.
This time, he sent Higgins deep down the right side and sent a pass that turned into a 50/50 ball. Higgins out-muscled Titans defensive back Roger McCreary for the ball to complete a 27-yard scoring play that proved to be the game winner.
Tennessee responded with a drive that penetrated the Bengal red zone but could only get a field goal to cut the lead to four points with six minutes left.
Burrow, though, hit four passes on the ensuing drive, including another big one to Higgins seven catches for 114 yards), that sent the Bengals into the Titans’ red zone. The drive stalled with about two minutes left but a penalty on the Titans on a made Cincy field goal allowed the Bengals to run out the clock by taking a knee three times.
Tennessee had made forcing turnovers a point before Sunday, but did not earn a takeaway.
