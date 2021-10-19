(TNS) NASHVILLE — In a game that involved one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the NFL, it’s only fitting that the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans exchanged big blow after big blow in a four-quarter slugfest on national TV for Monday Night Football.
Derrick Henry showed the world once again how unstoppable he can be, hitting the Bills with punishing short runs and even breaking a few down the field - including a 76-yard touchdown run in the first half. He put an exclamation point on the game in the fourth quarter with his third touchdown. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns but was stopped on a 4th and goal quarterback sneak with under :30 seconds to play.
Here are some observations from the game.
Josh Allen carried Bills offense
The Bills rushing attack entered the game ranked fifth in the NFL but the passing game was the only way Buffalo was able to move the ball or score against the Titans. Allen was intercepted on one play where he was hit and the ball popped up in the air. But other than that he was surgical. He completed over 70% of his throws and tossed three touchdown passes.
Allen faced plenty of pressure from a Tennessee defensive line, led by defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and linebacker Harold Landry. Those two combined for three sacks of Allen and hit him four times during the game. The Bills offensive line struggled to protect Allen at times, most notably rookie right tackle Spencer Brown. On Allen’s second touchdown, Brown was beat wide but was saved by his quarterback on a roll out to the right that eluded the rusher. He bought extra time and found his target in the end zone.
Derrick Henry finally breaks out vs. Bills
In three career games against Buffalo, Henry had yet to go over 100 yards in a game against Sean McDermott’s defense. He almost reached that in the first half. The big run came as he broke one up the middle and went 76 yards for a touchdown. The run was impressive but there looked to be two holding calls missed against Jordan Poyer and Tre’Davious White. One end zone angle showed Poyer getting grabbed on his shoulder pad.
