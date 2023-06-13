(TNS) The merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf has drawn sharp criticism since it was announced last week.
U.S Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, has launched an investigation, and has asked for communications between PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to determine how and why the merger between the sport’s conflicting factions came about.
“(There are concerns) about the Saudi government’s role in influencing this effort and the risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over a cherished American institution,” Blumenthal said, in a statement released Monday.
In his letters to Monahan and Norman, Blumenthal noted Saudi Arabia’s “deeply disturbing human rights record at home and abroad,” and its intention to “use investments in sports to further the Saudi government’s strategic objectives,” a tactic commonly called “sportswashing.”
