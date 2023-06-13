(TNS) The merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf has drawn sharp criticism since it was announced last week.

U.S Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, has launched an investigation, and has asked for communications between PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to determine how and why the merger between the sport’s conflicting factions came about.

