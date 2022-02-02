(TNS) Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is stepping into a new area with a little less punch and a lot more speed. The Boxing Hall of Famer announced Tuesday that his NASCAR team will make its competitive debut during the 2022 season.
Mayweather’s team, called The Money Team Racing (TMTR), will partner with polarized sunglasses company Pit Viper and will attempt to qualify for this year’s Daytona 500. Kaz Grala, who raced in three Cup Series events at superspeedways last season for Kaulig Racing, will be the driver of TMTR’s No. 50 Chevrolet.
Without a charter, which guarantees entry for races, including the Daytona 500 on Feb. 20, Grala will attempt to qualify for the 40-car final field. Tony Eury Jr., a former Cup crew chief for renowned drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. (1999-04) and Paul Menard (2006-07), will be Grala’s crew chief.
“I love fast cars and I love to compete,” Mayweather said in a team release. “I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me. With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand.”
