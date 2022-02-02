(TNS) TAMPA, Fla. — The last image of Tom Brady playing in the NFL will be of him rallying the Bucs from a 24-point deficit to tie their NFC division playoff game against the Rams with less than a minute to play.
Brady did all he could, but the Bucs lost the game on a field goal, 30-27, as time expired.
The clock has finally drained on the remarkable career of the NFL’s greatest quarterback, just when football fans — especially in Tampa Bay — were clasping hands in prayer for another Brady comeback, if only for one more season.
Brady announced his retirement on Instagram Tuesday morning, saying he’s not going to “make that competitive commitment anymore.”
“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition,” Brady wrote. “If 100 percent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed. And success is what I love so much about our game.
“There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There’s no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. ...
“I have loved my NFL career, and now it’s time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.