(TNS) ATLANTA — The power of hope could not outrun the power of the Atlanta Braves.
In the final start of his career in his home state and in his 11th attempt to earn career win No. 199, Adam Wainwright used pluck and some well-placed fastballs to keep the best offense in all of baseball quiet for just about as long as Truist Park could hold them. That turned out to be the sixth inning. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his second homer of the game to chase Wainwright from the mound and send the Braves toward an 8-5 victory Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.