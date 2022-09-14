(TNS) ST. LOUIS — While the potential for history swirls around the first-place Cardinals all week, the Milwaukee Brewers, the reigning division champs, arrived with their present at stake.
Their last stand as the only remaining challenger to the Cardinals for the National League Central crown begins with a two-game visit. After swapping leads in the early innings, the Brewers did what the Cardinals could not – maintain a steady offense. Milwaukee broke a tie in the fifth inning and pressed on for a 8-4 victory.
