ALLEN PARK, Mich.— After months of flirtation, the Detroit Lions are signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. A source familiar with the negotiations confirmed the pending addition to The Detroit News.

Bridgewater, a star iu his college days at Louisville, had visited the Lions late last month, meeting with several staffers, including offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The next day, coach Dan Campbell explained the team’s thinking regarding the possible addition.

Tags

Recommended for you