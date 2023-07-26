(TNS) LOS ANGELES — Bronny James, the highly touted USC freshman and son of Lakers star LeBron James, lost consciousness during a workout at the Galen Center on Monday and was treated for cardiac arrest, it was reported Tuesday afternoon.
James, 18, was in stable condition Tuesday morning after a brief stint in the intensive care unit, according to a spokesperson for the James family. It is the second time a USC freshman basketball player suffered cardiac arrest while practicing in the last year. Vince Iwuchukwu returned to the court six months after his emergency. It’s unclear whether James’ recovery would follow a similar path.
Iwuchukwu collapsed at a practice last summer and was revived on site by USC trainers using an automated external defibrillator.
Iwuchukwu was initially told that he would never play basketball again. But doctors reversed course on that prognosis days later. The player made a full recovery and returned to the basketball court six months later, albeit with a battery-powered pulse generator installed in his chest to constantly monitor his heart rate.
How quickly James will be able to return to the Trojans, if at all, remains to be seen. Two cardiologists who didn’t treat James but spoke generally about heart attacks told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that the fact James was moved out of the intensive care unit within 24 hours of his heart episode was “really promising.”
