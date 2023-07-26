(TNS)  LOS ANGELES — Bronny James, the highly touted USC freshman and son of Lakers star LeBron James, lost consciousness during a workout at the Galen Center on Monday and was treated for cardiac arrest, it was reported Tuesday afternoon.

James, 18, was in stable condition Tuesday morning after a brief stint in the intensive care unit, according to a spokesperson for the James family. It is the second time a USC freshman basketball player suffered cardiac arrest while practicing in the last year. Vince Iwuchukwu returned to the court six months after his emergency. It’s unclear whether James’ recovery would follow a similar path.

