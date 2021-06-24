(TNS) — Tuesday night began with bad lottery luck for the Thunder. The pongs pinged OKC’s draft hopes — the Thunder was handed the sixth and 18th picks, when two top-five picks were possible and one top-five pick was probable.
Tuesday night ended with the Thunder’s 2015 first-round draft pick, taken 14th overall that year, being the high scorer and high assister in an epic conference final Game 2.
Cameron Payne saved the Suns.
One team’s bust is another team’s boom.
The Wednesday ScissorTales looks at a potential trade to salvage the Thunder’s lottery disappointment and ranks the Atlantic Coast Conference’s non-conference schedules . But we start with the remarkable makeover of Payne’s career.
What a game, Phoenix’s 104-103 stunner of the Clippers Tuesday night, giving the Suns a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals. Phoenix won it on Deandre Ayton’s dunk off an inbounds pass from Jae Crowder with 0.9 seconds left, courtesy of a Devin Booker screen of Clipper giant Ivaca Zubac.
Payne wasn’t even on the court for that memorable play. His work was done.
Payne, a castoff from a variety of reputable basketball circles, played 37 1/2 minutes and produced 29 points, nine assists and NO turnovers. He made 12 of 24 shots. All while trying to fill the massive moccasins of Chris Paul, the Phoenix commando sidelined by Covid protocol.
“It’s kind of crazy, but I’m just kind of trying to hold it down until C (Paul) gets back,” Payne said after the game. “If it means me scoring, I’m willing to do it.
“My only thing, no turnovers. I’m trying to keep that same identity on the point guard. Just try to come out there and hold it down for C, play my game, live with the results.”
Payne sat an interview podium with Phoenix star Devin Booker and noted that he probably already had missed a call from Paul.
“I talk to C every day” during Paul’s separation from the team. “Trust me. That’s why he is who he is. Tons of communication. Lot of people don’t do that, especially people in his position. Communication at a high level. That’s big-time for our team.”
Payne is an all-time success story. Even before the 2015 draft but also after. Payne was a three-star recruit out of high school in Memphis who ended up at Murray State and turned himself into an NBA prospect.
A few years later, Payne was out of the NBA and had just landed in Hong Kong, trying to kick-start his career by playing in China.
Payne told ESPN that after he landed in Hong Kong, his phone rang. It was Thunder general manager Sam Presti, offering encouragement.
“I’m gonna be paying attention,” Presti told Payne. “You’ll find your way back.”
Presti had traded Payne to the Bulls about 20 months after that 2015 draft. Payne was in and out of the rotation as a Thunder rookie — mostly out in the 2016 playoffs. Payne was known as Russell Westbrook’s pregame dance partner, and the Bulls cut in by trading for Payne, Anthony Morrow and Joffrey Lauvergne. The Thunder received Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and a second-round draft pick.
Good trade for the Thunder. Gibson was a starter who helped give OKC a pulse in the 2017 playoffs against Houston, and McDermott soon enough was included in the Carmelo Anthony trade.
And nobody missed Payne.
Chicago kept Payne for 20 months, then cut him. The Cavaliers signed Payne to two 10-day contracts but then let him go. The Raptors signed Payne in summer 2019 but cut him in training camp.
Then came China. Payne lasted two games, called his agent and said the G League would be better. So Payne toiled for the Texas Legends until the pandemic hit.
Last summer, the Suns offered Payne a lifeline heading to the Orlando bubble, and he made the most of it. Now Payne is a Phoenix mainstay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.