ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis are teaming up to present fans with a special discount ticket offer for the upcoming homestand in honor of Matt Holliday’s election to the Cardinals Hall of Fame.
On sale now, fans can purchase $7 tickets in various seating categories, and $17 Field Box seats to watch the Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 13-15. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated back to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Holiday’s jersey number was 7 when he was with the Cardinals.
A limited number of these specially-priced tickets will be available while supplies last.Tickets are limited to eight per customer.To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/seven.
