ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that every 2022 regular season game will be televised locally or nationally as well as broadcast on KMOX and the Cardinals Radio Network. Additionally, all 81 home games will feature live Spanish radio broadcasts.
Television
Bally Sports Midwest will be the television home of the Cardinals for the 29th season. The regional sports network will televise most Cardinals regular season games. Coverage starts and ends with the Cardinals Live pre-and postgame shows, live from the network’s studio in Ballpark Village.
Dan McLaughlin enters his 25th season as the play-by-play voice of the Cardinals television broadcasts and will be joined by Cardinals Hall of Famer Jim Edmonds and World Series Champion Brad Thompson as analysts to call game action.
Jim Hayes, Scott Warmann and newcomer Alexa Datt, formerly of MLB Network, will serve as reporters and hosts. Former Cardinals pitchers Al Hrabosky, in his 39th season as part of the Cardinals TV team, and Ricky Horton will serve as pre-and postgame studio analysts, along with former Cardinals outfielder/pitcher Rick Ankiel, Edmonds and Thompson.
Bally Sports Midwest will also continue to air new episodes of Cardinals Insider, the Emmy-nominated 30-minute weekly television program hosted by Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith each Sunday, and the weekly Cardinals Kids Show with Fredbird and Brad Thompson on Saturdays.
Bally Sports Midwest’s regular season coverage kicks off on Opening Day, April 7, with an expanded Cardinals Live pregame beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Cardinals programming on Bally Sports Midwest also streams on the Bally Sports app and on BallySports.com for fans who authenticate through their pay-TV service.
Currently, 11 regular season games will be carried exclusively on either FOX (5), ESPN (3) or Apple TV+ (3) as part of Major League Baseball’s national television packages, with another two games on FS1 co-existing with the local telecast. The television schedule is subject to change.
Radio
In addition to televised game coverage, KMOX 1120 AM, the team’s flagship radio station, and nearly all of the Cardinals Radio Network stations, will carry every regular season game.
John Rooney, 2021 Missouri Sportscaster of the Year John Rooney (17th season) will be accompanied in the booth by Horton, who joins the Cardinals radio team full-time after Cardinals Hall of Famer Mike Shannon’s retirement at the conclusion of 2021, for all Cardinals contests this year. Mike Claiborne returns for his 16th year as part of the radio team to assist with broadcasts while Tom Ackerman, Kevin Wheeler and Joe Pott will serve as pre- and postgame hosts on KMOX.
This year marks KMOX’s 12th consecutive season as the flagship station and 65th year overall. The Cardinals Radio Network is the largest in MLB, consisting of 147 radio stations across eight states.
Spanish Radio
The Cardinals, in cooperation with WIJR 880 AM La Tremenda, will once again produce 81 Spanish-language radio broadcasts for all St. Louis home games during the 2022 regular season.
Play-by-play announcer Polo Ascencio and former MLB catcher Bengie Molina return for their seventh season to provide Hispanic and Latino fans with a way to follow the Cardinals in their native language. All 81 broadcasts will air locally on WIJR 880 AM and be streamed via cardinals.com and the MLB app.
For more information on the Cardinals broadcast partners, visit cardinals.com/tv, cardinals.com/radio and cardinals.com/broadcasters. A complete 2022 regular season broadcast schedule follows.
