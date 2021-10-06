ST. LOUIS, Mo., – As the Cardinals prepare to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers today in the NL Wild Card game, tickets for potential National League Championship Series games will go on sale Thursday at noon Central.
Tickets for the potential NLCS games, starting as low as $44, will be available at cardinals.com/postseason and via phone at 314-345-9000. All individual tickets will be digitally delivered exclusively via the MLB Ballpark app. Tickets are limited to eight per customer.
If the Cardinals advance to the NLCS, they would host NLCS Game 3 on Tuesday, Oct. 19; NLCS Game 4 on Wednesday, Oct. 20; and NLCS Game 5 (if necessary) on Thursday, Oct. 21.
In advance of the public sale, fans can also receive ticket access for all 2021 Cardinals postseason games by placing a deposit on new 2022 season tickets.
Tickets for potential NLDS games at Busch Stadium are on sale now. Ticket details for potential World Series games will be announced at a later date.
For a full calendar of the 2021 MLB Postseason schedule, visit mlb.com/postseason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.