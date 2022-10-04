ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday that tickets for potential National League Championship Series games will go on sale at noon Thursday.
Tickets for the four potential NLCS games, starting as low as $50, will be available at cardinals.com, via phone at 314-345-9000 and at the Busch Stadium Box Office. All tickets will be digitally delivered exclusively via the MLB Ballpark app. Tickets are limited to four per customer, per game.
If the Cardinals advance to the NLCS and match up against the Los Angeles Dodgers or the NL East Division winning team, they would host NLCS Game 3 at Busch Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, NLCS Game 4 on Oct. 22 and NLCS Game 5 (if necessary) on Oct. 23.
If the Cardinals advance to the NLCS and match up against a National League Wild Card team, they would host NLCS Game 1 at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 18, NLCS Game 2 on Oct. 19, NLCS Game 6 (if necessary) on Oct. 24 and NLCS Game 7 (if necessary) on Oct. 25.
In advance of the public sale, fans can also receive ticket access for 2022 Cardinals postseason games by placing a deposit on new 2023 season tickets.
Ticket details for possible World Series home games will be announced at a later date.
