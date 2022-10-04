ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday that tickets for potential National League Championship Series games will go on sale at noon Thursday.

Tickets for the four potential NLCS games, starting as low as $50, will be available at cardinals.com, via phone at 314-345-9000 and at the Busch Stadium Box Office.  All tickets will be digitally delivered exclusively via the MLB Ballpark app. Tickets are limited to four per customer, per game.

