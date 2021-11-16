ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that select ticket sales for the 2022 regular season will go on sale this Friday, November 19 at 10 am CT. Dubbed “Red Friday”, fans can purchase single-game All-Inclusive tickets or choose from a variety of five, six and ten-game ticket packs centered around 2022’s highest demand games, including Opening Day, Yankees and Cubs series, and the season-long salutes to franchise icons Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.
To celebrate the occasion, the team will be giving away various ticket packs, Cardinals gift cards and favorite promotional items to fans throughout the day this Friday via the club’s official Twitter account. Fans can also find special Red Friday pricing on Packs and All-Inclusive tickets available all weekend long.
2022 holiday ticket packs
Four ten-game packs are available for the 2022 season including the perennially popular Opening Day Pack, which includes a ticket to the Cardinals Home Opener vs. Pittsburgh and seven great weekend dates. The Yadi/Waino Pack features eight weekend games and is filled with promotional giveaways highlighting Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright’s final year together as a starting battery. Two different Value Packs offer fans a variety of mid-week games at a discounted price.
The six-game Bobblehead Pack gives fans first access to highly anticipated bobblehead giveaway dates and features premium matchups with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.
Five different five-game packs are also available for the 2022 season featuring the year’s best matchups and promotional giveaways. The Cubs Pack allows fans the chance to attend five of the nine games scheduled with Chicago at Busch Stadium. Additional five-game packs include two Weekend Packs, along with the Friday Pack and Sunday Pack. Five-game packs start as low as $59.
2022 all-inclusive tickets
Value is the key element of All-Inclusive tickets, where complimentary food and beverages are included in the price of each ticket. Friday is the first opportunity for fans to purchase 2022 single-game tickets in the UMB Champions Club, National Car Rental Club, Perficient Red Jacket Club, Commissioner’s Box, Coca-Cola Scoreboard Patio & Rooftop Deck, Powerade Bridge, Left Field Landing, and Scott Credit Union MVP Deck inside Busch Stadium, as well as the Cardinals Nation Rooftop and Balcony at Ballpark Village. All-Inclusive Tickets start at just $59.
The organization plans to release its 2022 promotional giveaway schedule later this week, prior to the Red Friday on-sale. Furthermore, fans interested in entertaining groups at Busch Stadium for 2022 games may purchase Party Suite tickets beginning this Wednesday, November 17. More information can be found at cardinals.com/suites
Fans can find more information and make their Red Friday ticket purchases at cardinals.com/redfriday. Tickets can also be ordered via phone at 314-345-9000 or at the Busch Stadium Box Office.
