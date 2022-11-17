ST. LOUIS  The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that select Red Friday ticket sales for the 2023 regular season will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Central. Fans can purchase single-game All-Inclusive tickets or choose from a variety of five, six and 10-game ticket packs centered around 2023’s highest demand games, including Opening Day, Yankees and Cubs series.

Four 10-game packs are available for ‘23, including the popular Opening Day Pack, which includes a ticket to the Cardinals Opening Day game vs. Toronto and six weekend dates, including Yankees and Cubs matchups. The Swag Pack features seven weekend games with promotional giveaway dates featuring jerseys, hats, shirts and other wearables. Two different Value Packs offer fans a variety of mid-week games at a discounted price.