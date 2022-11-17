ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that select Red Friday ticket sales for the 2023 regular season will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Central. Fans can purchase single-game All-Inclusive tickets or choose from a variety of five, six and 10-game ticket packs centered around 2023’s highest demand games, including Opening Day, Yankees and Cubs series.
Four 10-game packs are available for ‘23, including the popular Opening Day Pack, which includes a ticket to the Cardinals Opening Day game vs. Toronto and six weekend dates, including Yankees and Cubs matchups. The Swag Pack features seven weekend games with promotional giveaway dates featuring jerseys, hats, shirts and other wearables. Two different Value Packs offer fans a variety of mid-week games at a discounted price.
The six-game T-Shirt Pack includes one week-night game per month, each schedule as a T-Shirt of the Month promotional giveaway, and includes matchups with World Series champion Houston, the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego.
Five different five-game packs are also available, featuring the year’s best matchups and promotional giveaways. The Bobblehead Pack gives fans first access to highly anticipated bobblehead giveaway weekend dates. Additional five-game packs include two Weekend Packs, along with the Friday Pack and Sunday Pack. Five-game packs start as low as $54.
Value is the key element of All-Inclusive tickets, where complimentary food and beverages are included in the price of each ticket. Friday is the first opportunity for fans to purchase 2023 single-game tickets in the UMB Champions Club, National Car Rental Club, Perficient Red Jacket Club, Commissioner’s Box, Coca-Cola Scoreboard Patio & Rooftop Deck, Powerade Bridge, Left Field Landing, and Scott Credit Union MVP Deck all inside Busch Stadium, as well as the Cardinals Nation Rooftop and Balcony at Ballpark Village. All-Inclusive Tickets start at just $59.
The organization will release its 2023 promotional giveaway schedule later this week, prior to the Red Friday on-sale. Fans can find more information and make their Red Friday ticket purchases at cardinals.com/redfriday. Tickets can also be ordered via phone at 314-345-9000 or at the Busch Stadium Box Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.