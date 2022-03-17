ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals, in conjunction with Major League Baseball’s league-wide release Wednesday, announced their revised 2022 regular season schedule.
The team’s home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 7, at 3:15 p.m. remains unchanged.
Under the revised schedule, which features re-scheduled dates for five Cardinals road games originally slated between March 31-April 6, the regular season has been extended by three days with the final day of the season now scheduled for Oct. 5.
The Cardinals originally scheduled three-game series at Pittsburgh on March 31-April 3 will now take place during the additional three days of the MLB regular season on Oct. 3-5 at 5:35 p.m. (October 5th game time to be determined).
The Cardinals’ originally scheduled two-game series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs on April 4-6 will be made up as split-doubleheaders on two previously scheduled Cubs road dates; the first on June 4, at 12:20 p.m. and the second on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 1:20p.m..
Additionally, start times for Cardinals home games vs. the Pirates on April 11 (previously 6:45 p.m.) and Oct. 2 (previously 2:15 p.m.), have changed to 1:15 p.m..
An updated 2022 regular season schedule can be viewed at cardinals.com/schedule and below.
