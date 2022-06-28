ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday several roster moves.
The team announced that right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty (right shoulder strain) has been placed on the 15-day Injured List and outfielder Harrison Bader (right foot planter fasciitis) on the 10-day Injured List. The team also announced that rookie right-handed pitcher James Naile and rookie outfielder Conner Capel have both been selected from the Memphis (AAA) roster.
Naile and Capel would become the 10th and 11th Cardinals players to make a Major League debut this season, second to only Pittsburgh (12).
In 27 games (three starts) for Memphis this season, Naile is 3-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 46.2 innings pitched. A Southeast Missouri native, Naile, 29, was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 2015 (20th round) out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham. He signed with the Cardinals as a minor league free-agent last November.
Capel, 25, was acquired by the Cardinals in July of 2018 in a trade with Cleveland. He was batting .271 with 9 HR’s, 27 RBI, 16 SB’s and a .827 OPS in 58 games with Memphis this season.
