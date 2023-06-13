(TNS) A club that long has believed its identity was gaining an edge by relentlessly seizing on an opponent’s every mistake, major or minuscule, the Cardinals have become the very thing they once exploited.
They’ve proven all they do relentlessly is make those mistakes.
“It’s just the reality of it: We have to be perfect to win right now,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “We don’t have the luxury of giving up extra outs or making a mistake or walking a guy. That’s where we’re at. ... I would say at the moment it feels like we can’t make a mistake because the other team has found a way to capitalize on it every time.”
A leadoff walk here, a glitch that allows a stolen base there, and a poor throw home — the lapses stacked up so high Sunday that it’s impossible to pluck one from the box score and blame it for the Cardinals’ 4-3 loss to Cincinnati at Busch Stadium. Reds rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz created two runs with his speed, breaking a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning by dashing from third and drawing a throw wide of the plate from shortstop Paul DeJong.
The Cardinals are vulnerable to minimal mistakes because of an offense that vanishes with runners in scoring position, a roster with more overlaps and injuries than answers, and a record rooted at the bottom of the NL Central Division.
They are in a double bind — a team so flawed it has to play flawlessly to succeed.
“What I notice is last year I felt like we found ways to win, and this year we’re finding ways to lose,” third baseman Nolan Arenado said. “That’s the biggest difference right now. It’s up to us to make a change. ... All of us, including myself, haven’t been great and it’s frustrating. I know I haven’t been great myself on both sides of the ball.”
Said the team’s starting pitcher Sunday, Adam Wainwright: “Keep showing up and expecting it to be different and it keeps not being different.”
The Cardinals (now 27-39) welcomed the Reds (now 31-35) to St. Louis this weekend with a chance to match them in the win column. For their second consecutive series within the division, the Cardinals did not take advantage — they were taken advantage of.
The Reds showcased their infusion of youth and speed. They turned a slight pause from Arenado on a grounder Saturday into an infield single that set up a three-run double, and De La Cruz conjured the tying and winning runs Sunday with his speed. He earned a walk from Wainwright in the sixth, stole second base on the next pitch, advanced to third on a fly out and scored on a bloop hit to right.
That tied the game 3-3, en route to the Cardinals’ 16th one-run loss.
“It kind of just seems like each day there’s one (area) where we don’t perform — whether that’s our offense or pitching or defense or whatever,” center fielder Tommy Edman said. “And if that one side does really poorly, it doesn’t give you a chance.”
“The only common denominator we’ve had is we’re finding ways to lose,” Wainwright said.
There is another.
The offense keeps putting them in position to lose.
By the end of the second inning against Reds right-hander Hunter Greene, the Cardinals already were one-for-seven with runners in scoring position. They had a 2-1 lead, but not much room for error because they had whiffed on situational hitting. Brendan Donovan led off the first with a double and did not advance an inch. In the second, the first three batters reached base but it took a groundout to break a 1-1 tie and get a second run.
Five times the Cardinals got the leadoff runner on base.
Only twice did that runner score.
Once on Arenado’s RBI triple.
Three times that runner did not advance at all.
The Cardinals finished the game one for 11 with runners in scoring position, and they went two for 22 (.091) in the series. Marmol referenced the lack of a “big hit” multiple times in the past three series, but it also has been a chronic lack of the situational swing — the groundball that advances the runner, the fly ball that might score him.
