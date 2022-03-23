JUPITER, Fla. – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Tuesday that they reached agreement on 2022 contracts with five of their seven salary arbitration eligible players and 20 of their 21 pre-arbitration players.
Pitchers Jack Flaherty, Giovanni Gallegos, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson and Alex Reyes agreed to terms to avoid salary arbitration, while outfielders Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill did not.
Of the pre-arbitration players, those agreeing to terms were Génesis Cabrera, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Junior Fernandez, Ryan Helsley, Ivan Herrera, Andrew Knizner, Lars Nootbaar, Johan Oviedo, Freddy Pacehco, Johan Quezada, Angel Rondón, Ali Sánchez, Edmundo Sosa, Brendon Waddell, Jake Walsh, Kodi Whitley, Jake Woodford, Juan Yepez and T.J. Zeuch.
Outfielder Dylan Carlson had his contract renewed.
The Cardinals also announced that they have optioned or re-assigned six players to their minor league camp, reducing the number of players in Major League camp to 55.
The team optioned pitcher Brandon Waddell to the Memphis (AAA) roster and re-assigned pitcher Trent Baker, first baseman Luken Baker, infielders Delvin Perez and Jordan Walker and catcher Pedro Pages to minor league camp.
