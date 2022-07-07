ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals and Budweiser are teaming up to celebrate the legendary careers of Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright with a special “Best Buds” two-day ticket flash sale.
On sale today, beginning at 10 a.m, fans can purchase Loge, Pavilion and Terrace seats for any remaining 2022 Monday—Thursday home game at Busch Stadium for just $4.50 per ticket.
Fans can purchase up to eight of the specially-priced “Best Buds” tickets per person, per game. Games available in this special sale start with next week’s Phillies and Dodgers games (July 11-14) and also include matchups with the Cubs, Brewers, Rockies, Nationals and Reds in August and September.
Tickets will be available at cardinals.com or via phone at 314.345.9000. This special ticket flash sale will only be available until 11:59 p.m. Friday.
For more information, visit cardinals.com/bestbuds.
