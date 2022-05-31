(TNS) In manager Oliver Marmol’s perfect world, left-hander Packy Naughton and Andre Pallante, the relievers who were the first two hurlers for the Cardinals in Monday afternoon’s “bullpen game,” would have pitched the first six innings. The final three would belong to late-inning stalwarts Giovanny Gallegos, Genesis Cabrera and Ryan Helsley.
Marmol got close at 5 2/3 innings. But that was enough as the aforementioned five pitchers stopped the San Diego Padres 6-3 at Busch Stadium.
Rookie Nolan Gorman, who had three hits and a walk, bashed a two-run homer, as did Paul Goldschmidt, who extended his hitting streak to 21 games with his two-run shot in the seventh when the lead had been just one run. Gorman’s second single had preceded Goldschmidt’s drive.
The Cardinals went to six games over .500 for the fourth time this season and their pitchers struck out a season-high 13 batters.
Naughton, just recalled from Class AAA Memphis, allowed two hits and one run over the first 2 1/3 innings, fanning four. Pallante, who has given up only three runs in 25 1/3 innings, was charged with one run but fanned five in 3 1/3 innings and gained his first major-league win.
The Gallegos-Cabrera-Helsley trifecta wrapped it up over the final 3 1/3 frame.
