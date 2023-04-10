(TNS) MILWAUKEE — The opportunities the Cardinals missed to reshape the outcome of a weekend in Wisconsin were as costly as the ones the Brewers did just enough to capitalize on.

Christian Yelich had three hits and a solo home run to drive Milwaukee to a 6-1 victory on Easter at American Family Field. The Brewers had only two hits Sunday afternoon with a runner in scoring position, but each time they delivered a two-run double. Willy Adames had the first to give the Brewers an early lead, and he added a solo homer later. The Cardinals, meanwhile, left the bases loaded in the eighth, just as they had twice on Friday night. And they went one-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

