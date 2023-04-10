(TNS) MILWAUKEE — The opportunities the Cardinals missed to reshape the outcome of a weekend in Wisconsin were as costly as the ones the Brewers did just enough to capitalize on.
Christian Yelich had three hits and a solo home run to drive Milwaukee to a 6-1 victory on Easter at American Family Field. The Brewers had only two hits Sunday afternoon with a runner in scoring position, but each time they delivered a two-run double. Willy Adames had the first to give the Brewers an early lead, and he added a solo homer later. The Cardinals, meanwhile, left the bases loaded in the eighth, just as they had twice on Friday night. And they went one-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed one run on four hits through six innings, and he struck out seven. Jake Woodford steadied himself in his second start of the season but allowed three runs – all of them driven in by Adames.
The Brewers won the first series of the season between the division rivals and will not host the Cardinals again in Milwaukee until the Cardinals’ final road series of the season.
Milwaukee has won all three of its series this season and seven of eight games.
In each game, even the one they won, the Cardinals had a chance to change the look on the scoreboard and failed to do what the Brewers did.
Before the Cardinals botched the entire thing in the eighth inning, the defining plate appearance for what could have been was also another first for Jordan Walker.
The rookie outfielder extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single earlier in the game, and in the eighth he worked his first walk in the majors. Walker fell behind 0-2, fouled off two 95-mph fastballs and ignored a couple of breaking balls out of the zone. Walker saw eight pitches in the plate appearance to earn the walk from Brewers’ right-handed Matt Busch. That loaded the bases for the Cardinals.
What followed was one of the most significant misses of the early season.
Bush remained in the game just long enough to start cleaning up the mess of his making. He fell behind 2-0 to pinch-hitter Willson Contreras before recovering to strike out the veteran catcher. Busch got a fly out from Tommy Edman to shallow left field that the Cardinals did not dare to try and turn into a sacrifice fly. The runners stayed put. Bush did not. When the Brewers replaced the right-handed Bush on the mound with lefty Hoby Milner, the Cardinals lifted leadoff hitter Brendan Donovan for pinch-hitter Taylor Motter.
Milner struck him out on five pitches to end the inning.
The first three batters reached base and were marooned there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.