ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday that catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the Bereavement List, and that rookie catcher Iván Herrera has been recalled from Memphis (AAA). Herrera’s first game appearance will be his Major League debut.
St. Louis television station KTVI said that the team did not offer any additional details regarding Molina’s leave of absence.
KTVI said the Bereavement List was created in 2003 to give teams more flexibility when a player needs to step away due to a serious illness or death in his or his spouse’s immediate family. A player on the Bereavement List will miss between three and seven games.
Molina went on the Bereavement List in July 2012 following the death of his wife’s grandfather. He missed the MLB All-Star Game as a result, KTVI said.
The 21-year-old Herrera, rated the Cardinals No. 5 prospect by Baseball America, was signed by the Cardinals as an International free agent in July of 2016 out of Panama City, Panama.
Herrera was batting .310 (22-for-71) with 2 HR’s and 13 RBI in his 20 games at Memphis this season with a .405 on-base pct. and .898 OPS.
The right-handed hitting Herrera would become the eighth Cardinal to make his Major League debut this season, matching Oakland for the most among all Major League teams. He will wear uniform no. 47.
