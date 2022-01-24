ST. LOUIS – Organized groups of 20 fans or more can purchase single-game tickets to 2022 Cardinals games.
This opportunity opened last week. Designed for school and church groups, family or social gatherings, company outings and more, group tickets allow fans to enjoy the game in a community environment and at a discounted price.
Groups of 20 or more receive a discount of up to 50% off regular ticket prices for select games, in a wide variety of block seating locations throughout the stadium. Each group also receives a personal ribbon board message during the game and a souvenir scoreboard photo.
Discount rates vary game by game, including a variety of Group Value games that feature a price reduction of up to 50% in select seating areas. This year’s schedule of Group Value dates includes games against the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, and more.
Additional benefits including on-field experiences and a delayed payment schedule are included with a commitment of 200 or more tickets.
To purchase group tickets, or for more information, call 314.345.9000 or visit cardinals.com/groups.
