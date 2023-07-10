CHICAGO — A very tough first of the Major League Baseball season ended with a positive development for St. Louis as the Cardinals outlasted the host White Sox, 4-3, in 10 innings. 

The win sends the defending National League Central champions into the All-Star break at 38-52, some 11 1/2 games behind Cincinnati. The Cardinals are hoping for the same type of second-half surge that propelled them to the top of the division last year.

