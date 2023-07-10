CHICAGO — A very tough first of the Major League Baseball season ended with a positive development for St. Louis as the Cardinals outlasted the host White Sox, 4-3, in 10 innings.
The win sends the defending National League Central champions into the All-Star break at 38-52, some 11 1/2 games behind Cincinnati. The Cardinals are hoping for the same type of second-half surge that propelled them to the top of the division last year.
Sunday, St. Louis was able to earn the series win on Paul DeJong’s RBI double in the top of the 10th inning. Chicago had taken an early 1-0 lead before Wilson Contreras blasted a two-run home run in the fourth for a 2-1 lead.
Chicago scored once in the seventh and eighth winnings to take a 3-2 lead but Alec Burleson tied the game in the ninth with an infield grounder with the bases loaded that resulted in a fielder’s choice with one out.
Jojo Romero then retired the White Sox in order to send the game to the 10th. He duplicated that feat again after DeJong’s go-ahead double to get the win.
