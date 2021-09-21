(TNS) MILWAUKEE — While trying to repeat a magic dash of team history the Cardinals helped make some for a veteran who has been an instrumental part of their September revival.
The Cardinals struck early, added on late, and called on an improvised order of relievers to assert and then secure Jon Lester’s 200th career win.
The lefty pitched a superb six innings, and with some help from Nolan Arenado’s 33rd home run an 100th and 101st RBIs piloted the Cardinals to their ninth consecutive victory with a 5-2 win against Milwaukee on Monday. The winning streak is the longest since 2004 for the Cardinals and it continues their assertive finish and tightening grip on the National League’s second wild card. The win also delays Milwaukee’s clinching of the National League Central title. The first-place Brewers, who long ago pulled out to a large lead in the standings, need only two wins against the Cardinals in this four-game series at American Family Field to secure the division crown.
Lester is the 119th pitcher in MLB history to reach 200 wins.
He is the only active lefty with that many wins, and he joins Justin Verlander (226) and Zack Greinke (219) as the only active pitchers to reach that milestone. During the handshake line at the end of the game, Yadier Molina gripped Lester in a hug and then offered him the ball from the final out, which he had cradled in his mitt. Molina provided two RBIs in the game, and that included the tie-breaking run in the sixth inning.
Having utilized and stretched the bullpen to overwhelm the Padres during the weekend, the Cardinals had to break from their usual late-inning relay race for some higher-leverage looks at rising relievers like Kodi Whitley and Luis Garcia. The righthander Garcia, one of the midseason additions, pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of the year.
With a two-run lead to hold, Whitley retired the side in order in the seventh. He walked the leadoff batter in the eighth to get the game into T. J. McFarland territory. The lefty, who the Cardinals call on to quash late-inning tempests with runners on base, got the double play grounder to erase the wall and speed through the inning.
