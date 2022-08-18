(TNS) Cardinals manager Oli Marmol’s lineups are beginning to take shape for the stretch run. With a lefty on the mound Tuesday, the Cardinals continued to place Albert Pujols in the five-hole, as he has seen vintage success in that situation. Similarly, Lars Nootbaar has established himself as the everyday right-fielder, including today in the nine hole, despite the left-on-left matchup.
The lone change to the lineup from the last time the Cardinals saw a lefty on Sunday was that Paul Dejong hit sixth, and Tommy Edman hit seventh. They are flipped in today’s lineup.
Yadier Molina was also reinserted into the eight-hole, which now seems to be reserved for catchers, as that is where Cardinals backstops have hit since Molina’s return off the IL.
* The Cardinals are looking for a little retribution after dropping the series to the Rockies when in Colorado. While struggling when playing in Colorado, going 53-61 when visiting the Mile High City, the Cardinals dominate the Rox at home, to the tune of a 42-13 record at Busch Stadium III, including Tuesday’s 5-4 win.
* The Rockies and Cardinals are the best in baseball at inducing double play ground balls, which is highly valuable when pitching at altitude. The Cardinals slightly overtake the Rockies with 124 double-plays compared to Colorado’s 122.
* RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) was set to make his second rehab start Tuesday for Memphis, with a projected pitch cap at 45 pitches. He is expected to make at least two more starts in the minors before being reevaluated. (Updated Aug. 16)
* 1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez (forearm) is set to return to rehab assignments soon after an illness caused a setback in his return to the Cardinals. He played four games before falling ill and will return with intention on playing the outfield. Oli Marmol has indicated his rehab is not only health oriented, but performance based. (Updated Aug. 16)
* RHP Drew VerHagen will undergo season-ending hip surgery soon. He had been on the IL with a right hip impingement. (Updated Aug. 4)
* Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball; after evaluation, it was decided he will not need season-ending surgery and will rehab the torn ligament. There is no timetable for his return; he will be reevaluated on a week-to-week basis. Who’s Next
Game 3 vs Colorado: RHP Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.27) vs RHP Antonio Senzatela(3-6, 4.67)
Game 1 vs Arizona: RHP Miles Mikolas vs TBA
Game 2 vs Arizona: RHP Dakota Hudson vs TBA
The Cardinals will take off to the Arizona dessert to take on the Diamondbacks. They then head to Wrigley Field for another five game series before returning home to host the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves.
