(TNS) Cardinals manager Oli Marmol’s lineups are beginning to take shape for the stretch run. With a lefty on the mound Tuesday, the Cardinals continued to place Albert Pujols in the five-hole, as he has seen vintage success in that situation. Similarly, Lars Nootbaar has established himself as the everyday right-fielder, including today in the nine hole, despite the left-on-left matchup.

The lone change to the lineup from the last time the Cardinals saw a lefty on Sunday was that Paul Dejong hit sixth, and Tommy Edman hit seventh. They are flipped in today’s lineup.