(TNS) St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak acknowledged less than two weeks ago that “we’re going to trade people” ahead of MLB’s Aug. 1 trade deadline.
He didn’t name names, but after three losses in a row to the Chicago Cubs, heading into Monday night’s opening game of a series in Arizona, it seems like only a matter of time that starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery will be wearing a new jersey. That’s because, per Fangraphs, the Cardinals have a 5.1% chance to make the playoffs and as CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa put it, Montgomery “might be the best starter available at the deadline.”
Montgomery is earning $10 million this season before he becomes a free agent this offseason. The former Yankees starter also has pitched in pressure-packed situations, including twice in the playoffs (once with New York, once with St. Louis). More importantly, outside of Sunday’s start when he gave up five earned runs, he is pitching well this year: 6-8 record with a 3.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 115 innings.
From Axisa: “Workhorse lefties are always in demand and Montgomery has big market experience after all his years with the Yankees. St. Louis won’t have much trouble drumming up interest in Montgomery, who will become a free agent after the season. Expect a bidding war.”
