(TNS) St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak acknowledged less than two weeks ago that “we’re going to trade people” ahead of MLB’s Aug. 1 trade deadline.

He didn’t name names, but after three losses in a row to the Chicago Cubs, heading into Monday night’s opening game of a series in Arizona, it seems like only a matter of time that starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery will be wearing a new jersey. That’s because, per Fangraphs, the Cardinals have a 5.1% chance to make the playoffs and as CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa put it, Montgomery “might be the best starter available at the deadline.”

