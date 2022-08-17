(TNS) ST. LOUIS —  The Cardinals have won 75% of their games at Busch Stadium against the National League Western Division since 2019. They are 36-12 against their far-flung visitors after a 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Never mind that, during the same time, the Cardinals are 14-25 on the road against the NL West. There will be six key games in San Diego and Los Angeles next month, but that’s next month.