(TNS) Within the same game that Albert Pujols hit two home runs to make history, there was another highlight that will be played for years to come to explain historic excellence.
It’s a play teammates say only Nolan Arenado could make, and it will be one replayed time and time again for decades as a signature feat.
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who was on the receiving end of Arenado’s throw, called it “almost impossible.”
In the sixth inning of Saturday’s game at Chase Field, Arizona’s Alek Thomas chopped a grounder that bounded high over pitcher Andre Pallante’s head. The Cardinals reliever said it went so high in the air that “I had time to make a sandwich” before it came down. The height of the bounce added to the anticipation of what was to come. Darting from his spot at third base, Arenado settled under the ball as it fell, but he took one stride past where it was set to land. That allowed him to barehand the ball as he swept his arm and stepped forward to make a throw to first base.
Goldschmidt scooped the throw for an out.
“I was like, ‘Oh, for sure, probably got a hit right here,’” Thomas said Sunday morning. “Then I’m running and the ball beat me, and I’m like, ‘There is no way he just did that.’ I’ve hit the ball in the air like that probably three times this year, and I’ve been safe every time. Every time except for the one.”
So two singles and one Nolan.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said there were two players who could make the play.
They both happened to be involved.
“Just the timing of it, the internal clock of all it,” Marmol said. “Just stupid.”
Arenado, a nine-time Gold Glove-winner at third base in nine major-league seasons, has a fearless style of play burnished by such accolades. He’ll try a throw others won’t. He’ll make throws others can’t. What also made that play was how he moves in space, almost like a defensive back sniffing an interception — whether it’s anticipating a bunt so that he can make a jump-throw back to third or timing that stride just right Saturday to catch the ball while starting his throwing motion.
The dirt in front of home plate at Chase Field is packed hard enough that catcher Andrew Knizner told teammates he blocks balls differently in Arizona. That was the trampoline that gave Thomas’ bounder liftoff. Arenado was already playing in for the potential bunt, so he had an angle on the ball that other infielders did not. Pallante said “there was no doubt in my mind it was a single,” until he watched Arenado drop his glove and begin to lift his right hand.
“Are you kidding me?” Pallante recalled thinking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.