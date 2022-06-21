(TNS) BOSTON — There are many early morning hours spent crouched next to Yadier Molina during spring training when young catchers in the Cardinals system get more than a workout blocking baseballs. They get prepared, through practice and conversation, for a moment that never may come for some — the moment they make the majors and take the wheel to direct a game.
Billed as the Cardinals’ top catching prospect and future at the position, and prepared as such, Ivan Herrera got the call for the first time Sunday.
“You still have to prove yourself,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “Yes, everyone has done their part, including Herrera. At the end of the day the game starts and it’s real. You have to prove that you can do it. That’s why it’s an awesome accomplishment, but yeah.”
Eighteen years to the month after Molina made his first big-league start and a few days older than Molina was, Herrera made his debut as the starting catcher for the Cardinals in the series finale at Fenway Park. He will get regular playing time over the next several weeks to a month as Molina recovers from knee pain.
Herrera, who turned 22 this month, worked with fellow rookie Andre Pallante and got more in sync with his pitch-calling with each passing inning. A late passed ball before the decisive home run of the 6-4 loss was a hiccup as Herrera got more assertive receiving and framing as the game progressed. Herrera pounced on a meek grounder for the first out of the game, and Pallante nodded to him.
“Congratulations on the first one,” the pitcher said.
The Cardinals put such an emphasis on how they develop catchers and what’s expected from them, that they codified it in a player development handbook. Mike Matheny wrote much of the chapter, putting the expectations into words. Molina, schooled in the position by the late coaching guru Dave Ricketts, puts those expectations into deeds. His influence on the young catchers is clear — as some even move like him. Herrera is one. He said Molina showed him how to transfer the ball quicker from his glove to make a throw, and he does it like Molina now.
